Sunny With a Chance of Patchy Fog by bluemoon
Sunny With a Chance of Patchy Fog

14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Shirley ace
Lovely light and mist
September 15th, 2025  
GaryW
Love the mood this sets!!
September 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderfully atmospheric
September 15th, 2025  
