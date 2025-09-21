Sign up
Previous
Photo 1123
To the Victor Belong the Spoils...
or in this case, a snake. This juvenile Turkey Vulture held off an adult vulture that flew off and junior finished off the snake in a matter of minutes.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
snake
,
raptor
,
juvenile
,
turkey vulture
,
bird of prey
,
hickory hills
gloria jones
ace
Superb details
September 22nd, 2025
