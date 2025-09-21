Previous
To the Victor Belong the Spoils... by bluemoon
Photo 1123

To the Victor Belong the Spoils...

or in this case, a snake. This juvenile Turkey Vulture held off an adult vulture that flew off and junior finished off the snake in a matter of minutes.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Superb details
September 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact