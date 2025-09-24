Previous
Hard To Resist... by bluemoon
Bald Eagle shots! I had to wade through the knee deep swampy stuff for this one and I admit it, I'm a certifiable bird nerd.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful
September 25th, 2025  
Wylie ace
fabulous clarity in this
September 25th, 2025  
