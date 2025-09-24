Sign up
Previous
Photo 1124
Hard To Resist...
Bald Eagle shots! I had to wade through the knee deep swampy stuff for this one and I admit it, I'm a certifiable bird nerd.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
2
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
,
raptor
,
george wyth state park
Harry J Benson
ace
Wonderful
September 25th, 2025
Wylie
ace
fabulous clarity in this
September 25th, 2025
