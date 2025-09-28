Sign up
Previous
Photo 1127
Snacking on Soybeans
Deer LOVE soybeans.
The only pictures I took today were of Bald Eagles. I decided to give you guys a break on the Eagles for awhile and use this one from a couple days ago.
28th September 2025
28th Sep 25
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1461
photos
108
followers
48
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
26th September 2025 6:44pm
Privacy
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
field
,
rural
,
farm
,
iowa
,
white-tailed deer
,
soybean
gloria jones
ace
What a great capture.
September 29th, 2025
