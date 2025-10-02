Sign up
Photo 1130
Female Belted Kingfisher
The Belted Kingfishers are one of the few birds where the females are actually more colorful than the males. Only the females have the rufous banding on the chest.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1464
photos
107
followers
48
following
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
2nd October 2025 6:44pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
kingfisher
,
belted kingfisher
,
george wyth state park
Harry J Benson
ace
Wonderful capture
October 4th, 2025
