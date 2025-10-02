Previous
Female Belted Kingfisher by bluemoon
Female Belted Kingfisher

The Belted Kingfishers are one of the few birds where the females are actually more colorful than the males. Only the females have the rufous banding on the chest.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful capture
October 4th, 2025  
