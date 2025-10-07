Previous
Hermit Thrush by bluemoon
Hermit Thrush

I had no idea what this bird was but there were several of them flitting about on the ground and they were quite evasive. At first I thought it was a Swainson's Thrush but the reddish tail makes me think it's a Hermit Thrush.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Paula Fontanini

