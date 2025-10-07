Sign up
Photo 1133
Hermit Thrush
I had no idea what this bird was but there were several of them flitting about on the ground and they were quite evasive. At first I thought it was a Swainson's Thrush but the reddish tail makes me think it's a Hermit Thrush.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
7th October 2025 3:28pm
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
migration
,
thrush
,
george wyth state park
,
hermit thrush
