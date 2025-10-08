Sign up
Previous
Photo 1134
Not Gone Yet!
I thought maybe they had all packed their bags and left town but this Heron was still hanging around fishing this afternoon.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
2
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1469
photos
107
followers
48
following
310% complete
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
256
1133
1134
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
8th October 2025 4:34pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
golden
,
lake
,
heron
,
great blue heron
,
george wyth state park
,
hour"
amyK
ace
Great capture; love the light and dof
October 9th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice lighting and detail
October 9th, 2025
