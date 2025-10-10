Sign up
Previous
Photo 1136
Desperately Seeking Autumn
This vine wrapped around the tree is the most color I've seen. The trees are still mostly green, the weather is unseasonably warm and I have still been running the AC!
Taken a few of days ago.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1471
photos
107
followers
48
following
311% complete
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1130
1131
1132
256
1133
1134
1135
1136
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
7th October 2025 3:55pm
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
autumn
Islandgirl
ace
So pretty!
October 11th, 2025
