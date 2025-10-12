Sign up
Photo 1138
Sunlit Foxtail
No need to comment, just a filler.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
3
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer
1473
photos
107
followers
48
following
311% complete
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1132
256
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
10th October 2025 4:09pm
Tags
nature
,
sunlight
,
grass
,
weed
,
foxtail
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous backlighting brings out the lovely tones. The foxtail really steals the show with the light rays streaming through the blurry background.
October 13th, 2025
Lesley
ace
So pretty
October 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
awesome
October 13th, 2025
