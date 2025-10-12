Previous
Sunlit Foxtail by bluemoon
Photo 1138

Sunlit Foxtail

No need to comment, just a filler.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
Bucktree ace
Fabulous backlighting brings out the lovely tones. The foxtail really steals the show with the light rays streaming through the blurry background.
October 13th, 2025  
Lesley ace
So pretty
October 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
awesome
October 13th, 2025  
