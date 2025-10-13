Previous
Cabbage White & Salvia by bluemoon
Cabbage White & Salvia

May or not be Salvia, just an uneducated guess! :)
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture.
October 14th, 2025  
