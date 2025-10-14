Sign up
Previous
Photo 1140
Balancing Act
He stood on one leg for at least 10 minutes while I was there. I've been trying to figure out where he's hiding his other leg. Evidently they will do this to conserve body heat.
No need to comment...I've put up so many Herons lately there's not much left you can say about them!! :)
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
3
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1475
photos
107
followers
48
following
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
lake
,
heron
,
great blue heron
,
george wyth state park
amyK
ace
I always love their “grumpy” look
October 15th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
This one looks particularly grumpy! Cold toes will do that I guess. I like the detail in its feathers.
October 15th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
October 15th, 2025
