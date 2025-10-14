Previous
Balancing Act by bluemoon
Balancing Act

He stood on one leg for at least 10 minutes while I was there. I've been trying to figure out where he's hiding his other leg. Evidently they will do this to conserve body heat.

No need to comment...I've put up so many Herons lately there's not much left you can say about them!! :)
Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
amyK ace
I always love their “grumpy” look
October 15th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
This one looks particularly grumpy! Cold toes will do that I guess. I like the detail in its feathers.
October 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
October 15th, 2025  
