Flying Away by bluemoon
Photo 1142

Flying Away

I saw more Heron's than usual today...maybe their flocking together and getting ready to head south. It might be the last one you'll have to look at from me for awhile!! :)
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
