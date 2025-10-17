Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1143
Red-Tailed Hawk...
playing their usual games. I spotted him on a telephone pole so I rolled down the window and tried to get close enough to get his picture. Off he flies to the next telephone pole and so on and so on down the road. They do this every single time!!
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1478
photos
107
followers
48
following
313% complete
View this month »
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
17th October 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
hawk
,
raptor
,
bif
,
red tailed hawk
Rob Falbo
A W E S O M E
October 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
You caught the shot perfectly… the details are fabulous. Love it!
October 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close