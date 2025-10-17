Previous
Red-Tailed Hawk... by bluemoon
Photo 1143

Red-Tailed Hawk...

playing their usual games. I spotted him on a telephone pole so I rolled down the window and tried to get close enough to get his picture. Off he flies to the next telephone pole and so on and so on down the road. They do this every single time!!
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Falbo
A W E S O M E
October 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
You caught the shot perfectly… the details are fabulous. Love it!
October 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact