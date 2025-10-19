Sign up
Photo 1145
Home Sweet Home
This Northern Flicker went up and down the tree trunk a couple of times before poking his head in the entrance with his back to me. I was hoping he would go in and stick his head out for me but he did not so I didn't get the picture I wanted!
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
0
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1483
photos
108
followers
48
following
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
flicker
,
northern flicker
,
hickory hills
