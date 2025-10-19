Previous
Home Sweet Home by bluemoon
Photo 1145

Home Sweet Home

This Northern Flicker went up and down the tree trunk a couple of times before poking his head in the entrance with his back to me. I was hoping he would go in and stick his head out for me but he did not so I didn't get the picture I wanted!
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

