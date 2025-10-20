Sign up
Previous
Photo 1145
Sun Going Down
It always amazes me how fast the light changes at sunset. One minute it's brilliant, a few minutes later it's totally muted and then, it's gone.
Get it or forget it!! :)
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
1
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Tags
sunset
,
barn
,
field
,
glow
,
rural
,
farm
,
iowa
,
silo
Julie Ryan
ace
So true! Nice shot, pretty
October 21st, 2025
