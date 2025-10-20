Previous
Sun Going Down by bluemoon
Sun Going Down

It always amazes me how fast the light changes at sunset. One minute it's brilliant, a few minutes later it's totally muted and then, it's gone.
Get it or forget it!! :)
Paula Fontanini

So true! Nice shot, pretty
October 21st, 2025  
