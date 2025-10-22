Previous
Chance Encounter by bluemoon
Photo 1148

Chance Encounter

I seem to be posting a different variation of the same picture lately so really, no need to comment.

I wasn't even looking for birds but I was getting back in my car when I looked up to see this pretty hawk way, way up high in the sky. I had nothing else so I just had to give it a shot!
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
314% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Superb capture
October 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact