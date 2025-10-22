Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1148
Chance Encounter
I seem to be posting a different variation of the same picture lately so really, no need to comment.
I wasn't even looking for birds but I was getting back in my car when I looked up to see this pretty hawk way, way up high in the sky. I had nothing else so I just had to give it a shot!
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1483
photos
108
followers
48
following
314% complete
View this month »
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
22nd October 2025 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
hawk
,
raptor
,
red-tailed hawk
,
bif
Brian
ace
Superb capture
October 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close