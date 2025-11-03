Previous
Doe, a Deer by bluemoon
Doe, a Deer

It made me think of the song from the Sound of Music...now it's stuck in my head. I watched that movie with my Grandma countless times.

3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Jerzy ace
Hope I quit humming this tune before too long. Love this capture with beautiful bokeh
November 5th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Lovely photo and lovely movie.
November 5th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Gorgeous capture fav!
November 5th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
Very cool "portrait"
November 5th, 2025  
