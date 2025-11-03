Sign up
Photo 1154
Doe, a Deer
It made me think of the song from the Sound of Music...now it's stuck in my head. I watched that movie with my Grandma countless times.
https://www.google.com/search?q=doe+a+deer&oq=Doe+a+deer&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCggAEAAY4wIYgAQyCggAEAAY4wIYgAQyBwgBEC4YgAQyBwgCEAAYgAQyBwgDEAAYgAQyDQgEEC4YrwEYxwEYgAQyBwgFEAAYgAQyBwgGEAAYgAQyBwgHEAAYgAQyBwgIEAAYgAQyBwgJEAAYgATSAQgzODkxajBqN6gCCLACAfEFQdkd2p_OmmA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:45717fae,vid:drnBMAEA3AM,st:0
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
4th November 2025 6:08pm
Public
Trending
page
Jerzy
ace
Hope I quit humming this tune before too long. Love this capture with beautiful bokeh
November 5th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Lovely photo and lovely movie.
November 5th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Gorgeous capture fav!
November 5th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
Very cool "portrait"
November 5th, 2025
