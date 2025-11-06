Previous
Male Belted Kingfisher by bluemoon
Photo 1157

Male Belted Kingfisher

Surprised to see this little guy still around. I don't know if he's young but he seems smaller than usual.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful
November 7th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Whoa! Such a crisp shot!! He’s gorgeous.
November 7th, 2025  
