Previous
Fluffy Hawk by bluemoon
Photo 1159

Fluffy Hawk

Today we got our first real taste of winter. High's in the 30's with a wintry mix and this hawk was all fluffed up trying to keep warm!

Not exactly sure what kind of hawk it is...seems more brown/white than the usual rusty red-shouldered or red-tailed hawks but maybe it was just due to his fluffiness.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
317% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact