Previous
Photo 1159
Fluffy Hawk
Today we got our first real taste of winter. High's in the 30's with a wintry mix and this hawk was all fluffed up trying to keep warm!
Not exactly sure what kind of hawk it is...seems more brown/white than the usual rusty red-shouldered or red-tailed hawks but maybe it was just due to his fluffiness.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
nature
wildlife
bird
hawk
raptor
