Previous
Photo 1160
Deserted Trail
I went out early yesterday morning to avoid the winter weather that was coming later in the day. Obviously everyone else just stayed home or went to the grocery store because I stopped at two when I left here and they were both crowded.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
2
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1495
photos
107
followers
48
following
317% complete
View this month »
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
8th November 2025 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
trail
Beverley
ace
Beautiful place to walk & breathe… it’s great being early… & alone peace & tranquility… perfect way to begin your day.
November 9th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Autumn is calling. Can’t resist that path as it draws you right in and it looks like the perfect place to get lost for a while. Beautiful capture.
November 9th, 2025
