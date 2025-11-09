Previous
Deserted Trail by bluemoon
Deserted Trail

I went out early yesterday morning to avoid the winter weather that was coming later in the day. Obviously everyone else just stayed home or went to the grocery store because I stopped at two when I left here and they were both crowded.
9th November 2025

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
Beverley ace
Beautiful place to walk & breathe… it’s great being early… & alone peace & tranquility… perfect way to begin your day.
November 9th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Autumn is calling. Can’t resist that path as it draws you right in and it looks like the perfect place to get lost for a while. Beautiful capture.
November 9th, 2025  
