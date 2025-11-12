Previous
Northern Lights Again by bluemoon
Photo 1163

Northern Lights Again

Somehow I managed to lose my lens cap last night while trying to get the Northern Lights so I got up early and retraced my steps. Didn't find the cap and I didn't expect the lights to still be visible but while I was looking for the cap I thought I saw a slight glow. I only had my phone so I pointed it in that direction and grabbed a shot. I tried another one but the lights had faded pretty fast. They did that last night too...there were brilliant pinks & greens visable with the naked eye but by the time I took the tree picture the color was much more subdued. Pretty cool phenomenon! Definitely better on black.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Paula Fontanini

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Fabulous !
November 12th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Sorry about your lost lens cap, but looking for it turned into a great shot with your phone. The red on railings, the red sky and the glow on the horizon is truly a mystical capture. Fabulous on black.
November 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Oh my gosh this is amazing… Hope you find your lens cap next time your in the area…
November 12th, 2025  
