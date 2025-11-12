Northern Lights Again

Somehow I managed to lose my lens cap last night while trying to get the Northern Lights so I got up early and retraced my steps. Didn't find the cap and I didn't expect the lights to still be visible but while I was looking for the cap I thought I saw a slight glow. I only had my phone so I pointed it in that direction and grabbed a shot. I tried another one but the lights had faded pretty fast. They did that last night too...there were brilliant pinks & greens visable with the naked eye but by the time I took the tree picture the color was much more subdued. Pretty cool phenomenon! Definitely better on black.