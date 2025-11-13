Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1164
Last Ditch Effort
I had this already to upload the other night when my son called to say the Northern Lights were visible so I ended up using one of those shots instead.
This was literally the only picture I had that day and it was just a quick shot of ditch weeds!
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1500
photos
107
followers
48
following
318% complete
View this month »
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
Latest from all albums
1158
1159
1160
257
1161
1162
1163
1164
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
11th November 2025 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
weeds
,
ditch weeds
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice lighting and detail
November 14th, 2025
*lynn
ace
Haha, great title! The wonderful sunlight makes the weeds look dazzling!
November 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close