Last Ditch Effort by bluemoon
Photo 1164

Last Ditch Effort

I had this already to upload the other night when my son called to say the Northern Lights were visible so I ended up using one of those shots instead.

This was literally the only picture I had that day and it was just a quick shot of ditch weeds!
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
Harry J Benson ace
Nice lighting and detail
November 14th, 2025  
*lynn ace
Haha, great title! The wonderful sunlight makes the weeds look dazzling!
November 14th, 2025  
