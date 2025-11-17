Previous
Two Bald Eagles Sittin in a Tree by bluemoon
Two Bald Eagles Sittin in a Tree

Don't know if they are a mated pair or not but I've seen them multiple times sitting together and communicating with each other. Kind of sweet because Bald Eagles mate for life.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow the feather detail is stunning
November 18th, 2025  
