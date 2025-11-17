Sign up
Previous
Photo 1167
Two Bald Eagles Sittin in a Tree
Don't know if they are a mated pair or not but I've seen them multiple times sitting together and communicating with each other. Kind of sweet because Bald Eagles mate for life.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1503
photos
107
followers
48
following
319% complete
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
257
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
17th November 2025 4:25pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
eagle
,
eagles
,
raptor
,
bald eagles
,
george wyth state park
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow the feather detail is stunning
November 18th, 2025
