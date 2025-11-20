Previous
Female Red Bellied Woodpecker by bluemoon
Photo 1170

Female Red Bellied Woodpecker

Don't bother to comment! Just another bird picture from a few days ago.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
Paula Fontanini
320% complete

Photo Details

Babs ace
Fabulous detail what a beauty
November 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I just love those toes!
November 21st, 2025  
Bucktree ace
I love the bird photos that you take and this one is spectacular. The woodpecker just looks so happy being on its favorite tree. This must be a special tree with all the holes in the bark.
November 21st, 2025  
*lynn ace
beautiful woodpecker and capture
November 21st, 2025  
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
November 21st, 2025  
