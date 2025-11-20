Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1170
Female Red Bellied Woodpecker
Don't bother to comment! Just another bird picture from a few days ago.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1507
photos
109
followers
48
following
320% complete
View this month »
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
Latest from all albums
1164
1165
1166
258
1167
1168
1169
1170
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
17th November 2025 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
woodpecker
,
red-bellied woodpecker
,
george wyth state park
Babs
ace
Fabulous detail what a beauty
November 21st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
I just love those toes!
November 21st, 2025
Bucktree
ace
I love the bird photos that you take and this one is spectacular. The woodpecker just looks so happy being on its favorite tree. This must be a special tree with all the holes in the bark.
November 21st, 2025
*lynn
ace
beautiful woodpecker and capture
November 21st, 2025
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
November 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close