Sundown at Wolf Creek by bluemoon
Sundown at Wolf Creek

I barely missed getting there in time. On the way as I was going around a bend I see a big black cow in the ditch about to get out on the road. That's not good so I called 911 and they sent someone out to find out who he belonged to. I didn't see a hole or break in the fence but a little brown & white cow came over to the fence and the black one ran back into the field and they ran off together. I drove back by on the way home and the farmers were out and they had taken the cows and locked them in. He said the brown & white one was probably her calf so she ran back to it. Country life, ain't it great!! :)
@bluemoon
LManning (Laura)
Gorgeous! Like something from a storybook.
November 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful nature framing
November 22nd, 2025  
