Previous
Dark-Eyed Junco by bluemoon
Photo 1178

Dark-Eyed Junco

Also referred to as Snowbirds as they usually arrive shortly before the first snow! When they show up you know winter can't be far behind!
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
322% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact