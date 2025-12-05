Sign up
Photo 1179
Sunrise in Mono
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
2
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1516
photos
108
followers
48
following
Tags
barn
,
field
,
sunrise
,
rural
,
farm
,
iowa
,
silo
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is just fabulous as a mono. Those layers of cloud go on forever, and the light has a wonderful glow.
December 6th, 2025
Janice
ace
Looks great in monochrome.
December 6th, 2025
