Previous
Photo 1180
Sleepy Blue Jay?
He was having trouble keeping his eyes open!!
This was taken a few days ago The weather is cold & crappy so I'm in hibernation mode living off extras & leftover pictures until it improves or Spring arrives! :)
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1517
photos
108
followers
48
following
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
jay
,
blue jay
,
george wyth state park
