Previous
Photo 1181
White-Throated Sparrow...
They were just passing through during migration.
No need to comment...taken back on 11/7
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1518
photos
108
followers
48
following
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
7th November 2025 9:31pm
white
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
sparrow
,
throated
,
white-throated sparrow
,
george wyth state park
,
sparrow"
Jerzy
ace
11/7 was a good shooting day. Fabulous capture of a bird I can identify
December 8th, 2025
