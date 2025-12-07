Previous
White-Throated Sparrow... by bluemoon
White-Throated Sparrow...

They were just passing through during migration.

No need to comment...taken back on 11/7
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Jerzy ace
11/7 was a good shooting day. Fabulous capture of a bird I can identify
December 8th, 2025  
