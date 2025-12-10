Previous
Which One is Different From the Rest? by bluemoon
Which One is Different From the Rest?

There was a flock of Wild Turkeys running around at the bird feeding station but the Juncos didn't seem too bothered by them gobbling up all their food!
Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
LManning (Laura) ace
That’s quite a combo! Great shot.
December 11th, 2025  
