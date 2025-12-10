Sign up
Previous
Photo 1184
Which One is Different From the Rest?
There was a flock of Wild Turkeys running around at the bird feeding station but the Juncos didn't seem too bothered by them gobbling up all their food!
10th December 2025
10th Dec 25
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer
1521
photos
108
followers
48
following
324% complete
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
10th December 2025 3:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
turkey
,
junco
,
juncos
,
wild turkey
,
george wyth state park
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s quite a combo! Great shot.
December 11th, 2025
