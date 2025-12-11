Sign up
Previous
Photo 1185
Not Loving the Snow?
He looks kind of cranky but I totally get it, I'm over all this snow too! Enough already!
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1522
photos
109
followers
48
following
324% complete
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
winter
,
bird
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
,
raptor
,
george wyth state park'
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
December 12th, 2025
