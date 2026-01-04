Previous
Close Encounter of the Winged Kind! by bluemoon
Photo 1192

Close Encounter of the Winged Kind!

I was obviously NOT prepared for this shot. He was in a tree, I was in my car. I stopped to get a shot but he was behind a bunch of twigs so I maneuvered the car so I could get a clear shot. I looked up and he burst out of the tree and headed my way. I tried to change my settings but I had my lens zoomed out too far and didn't get it adjusted in time so I cut off his wings! Oh well, you'll have to use your imagination to fill in the missing parts! :)

It was an Eagle kind of day...I saw over a dozen Eagles today but unfortunately not all were willing to have their picture taken.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
326% complete

*lynn ace
Fantastic capture!
January 5th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Awesome capture
January 5th, 2026  
