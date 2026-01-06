Previous
2 Bald Eagles Sittin in a Tree by bluemoon
Photo 1194

2 Bald Eagles Sittin in a Tree

Sorry for more Eagles. No need to comment, this is an extra from a few days ago.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
@bluemoon




gloria jones ace
Fabulous twofer.
January 7th, 2026  
Babs ace
They look so majestic
January 7th, 2026  
