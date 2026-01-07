Sign up
Previous
Photo 1195
Big Red Barn
Taken in November.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1532
photos
109
followers
49
following
327% complete
View this month »
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
22nd November 2025 7:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
sunrise
,
rural
,
farm
,
iowa
,
silo
,
red barn
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty. Barns are appealing architecture to this Midwesterner.
January 8th, 2026
