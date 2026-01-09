Previous
Don't Hate Me Because I'm Beautiful! by bluemoon
Don't Hate Me Because I'm Beautiful!

I wonder if the other birds get tired of being constantly upstaged & overlooked when these handsome hunks are around? :)

For those of you to young to remember, I stole my title from the 1980's Pantene commercial.
GaryW ace
He does look good! (I remember that commercial.)
January 10th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Perfect capture.
January 10th, 2026  
