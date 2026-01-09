Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1197
Don't Hate Me Because I'm Beautiful!
I wonder if the other birds get tired of being constantly upstaged & overlooked when these handsome hunks are around? :)
For those of you to young to remember, I stole my title from the 1980's Pantene commercial.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1534
photos
109
followers
49
following
327% complete
View this month »
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
9th January 2026 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
cardinal
,
male cardinal
,
northern cardinal
GaryW
ace
He does look good! (I remember that commercial.)
January 10th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Perfect capture.
January 10th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close