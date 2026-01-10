Sign up
Previous
Photo 1198
Blustery Day
A dusting of snow plus high wind gusts created some ground blizzard effects over the lake. I should have swapped my lens for this but I was there for swans and too lazy to mess with it! :)
10th January 2026
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
10th January 2026 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
lake
,
flurries
,
blustery
,
george wyth state park
Beverley
ace
This photo has an amazing atmosphere… it looks fresh & chilly with a dusty twist.
I like it….
January 11th, 2026
I like it….