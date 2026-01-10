Previous
Blustery Day by bluemoon
Blustery Day

A dusting of snow plus high wind gusts created some ground blizzard effects over the lake. I should have swapped my lens for this but I was there for swans and too lazy to mess with it! :)
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Beverley ace
This photo has an amazing atmosphere… it looks fresh & chilly with a dusty twist.
I like it….
January 11th, 2026  
