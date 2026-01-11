Previous
Three Swans a Swimming by bluemoon
Photo 1199

Three Swans a Swimming

There were actually four of them there, two adults and the two young Cygnets but there were a lot of geese there too so I couldn't isolate them altogether in one picture.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Paula Fontanini

LManning (Laura) ace
I love those “teenagers” and their sweet faces.
January 12th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
January 12th, 2026  
