River Otter by bluemoon
River Otter

I've been looking for the Otters for awhile. I usually see them around this time of year when they get on top of the ice to eat their fish. They've been very elusive this year...I've seen them pop their heads up a few times but they go right back underwater. Today I saw two of them in the water for a minute, one disappeared and this one came up on the bank for quite awhile. Thankfully it was in the 40's today so it downright pleasant sitting in the sun watching them!! Of course they were on the other side of the river and even my longest lens had trouble getting a decent shot. I'll be back now I know where to look!! :)
Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Jerzy ace
What a fabulous capture of this elusive Otter.
January 13th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great shot of this little gritter
January 13th, 2026  
