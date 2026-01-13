Sign up
Previous
Photo 1201
Canada Goose on the Wing
He was a rebel & broke formation!!
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
4
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
13th January 2026 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
goose
,
canada goose
,
canadian goose
,
bif
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant in-flight capture
January 14th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Perfect timing on the wings!
January 14th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fantastic capture
January 14th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Wonderful!
January 14th, 2026
