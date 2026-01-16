Sign up
Photo 1204
Passing Thru
This young Bald Eagle sat on the ice for quite awhile but no fish so off he flew to find a better spot.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
1
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
5
2
1
eagle
bald eagle
raptor
bif
immature bald eagle
gloria jones
Amazing in-flight shot
January 17th, 2026
KWind
Beautiful!
January 17th, 2026
