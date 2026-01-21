Sign up
Photo 1208
In the Bleak Midwinter
...and it IS bleak lately!
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
2
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1545
photos
112
followers
51
following
330% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
20th January 2026 3:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
barn
,
field
,
rural
,
farm
,
iowa
,
bleak
,
dismal
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 22nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
There's such a great story in this photograph
January 22nd, 2026
