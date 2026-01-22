Sign up
Photo 1209
Bambi
Just one young member of a large herd, probably a yearling. Lots of deer activity this week, every open field has dozens and dozens of deer. It's like they just came out of the woodwork as I've only seen a couple here & there until this week.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
1
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1546
photos
112
followers
51
following
331% complete
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
22nd January 2026 4:29am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
bambi
,
yearling
,
white-tailed deer
,
hickory hills
amyK
ace
Sweet close up
January 23rd, 2026
