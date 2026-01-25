Sign up
Photo 1212
Sun, Snow & Swans
Filler, no comments necessary.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
3
3
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1550
photos
112
followers
51
following
332% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
22nd January 2026 3:09pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
river
,
swans
,
swan
,
trumpeter swan
,
george wyth state park
Jennifer
ace
how beautiful. The light and tones are terrific.
January 27th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
ace
Fabulous!
January 27th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Gorgeous capture fav!
January 27th, 2026
