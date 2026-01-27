Sign up
Previous
Photo 1214
Fluffy
My best guess is it's a female Dark-Eyed Junco since there were a bunch of male Juncos hanging around the feeders too.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
3
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1551
photos
112
followers
51
following
332% complete
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
26th January 2026 4:13am
Privacy
Public
Tags
dark-eyed junco
LManning (Laura)
ace
So puffed up! I nearly posted an almost identical pic today, but went with the Chickadee instead. The birds are not happy!
January 28th, 2026
KWind
ace
Excellent focus of this pretty bird.
January 28th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so beautiful
January 28th, 2026
