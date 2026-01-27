Previous
Fluffy by bluemoon
Fluffy

My best guess is it's a female Dark-Eyed Junco since there were a bunch of male Juncos hanging around the feeders too.
27th January 2026

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
So puffed up! I nearly posted an almost identical pic today, but went with the Chickadee instead. The birds are not happy!
January 28th, 2026  
Excellent focus of this pretty bird.
January 28th, 2026  
so beautiful
January 28th, 2026  
