Wile E. Coyote

Within minutes of leaving home I saw movement out of the corner of my eye. Looked to right and what I thought was a dog turned out to be a Coyote on a carcass in the field. Turned around and went back, he was gone so I went up the road and spotted him AND a friend. I pulled into a field drive and they ran into the trees and behind a hill. Drat, foiled again!



But hours later when I was driving home I was looking for them but they weren't there until I looked on the other side of the road and there they were!! It wasn't unusual to hear them and see them occasionally when I lived in the country but I live in town now and this is a busy road they crossed. Was very surprised to see them. This one was particularly thin and his tail is missing most of his hair. :( I'm surprised I got a single useable picture, I figured the tall grass would obscure their faces.