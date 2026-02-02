Sign up
Previous
Photo 1219
Snack Time
These deer walked across the frozen lake to snack on whatever is on the this tree. I've seen squirrels eating them too, have no idea what kind of tree it is. Taken last week.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
2
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
1556
photos
113
followers
52
following
333% complete
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
24th January 2026 4:02am
Privacy
Public
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh how lovely this scene is
February 3rd, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Stunning pic!
February 3rd, 2026
