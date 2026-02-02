Previous
Snack Time by bluemoon
Snack Time

These deer walked across the frozen lake to snack on whatever is on the this tree. I've seen squirrels eating them too, have no idea what kind of tree it is. Taken last week.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
oh how lovely this scene is
February 3rd, 2026  
Stunning pic!
February 3rd, 2026  
