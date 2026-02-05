Northern Saw-Whet Owl

I hiked into the wooded area this morning where I saw the Saw-Whet Owls a couple of years ago. They prefer the Cedar Trees and winter in Iowa from approximately November to March so I've been hoping to find one before they leave. I didn't spot any but on my way back I ran into a very nice lady (Jo) and she asked if I saw any...I told her no. She said someone told her where she could find one so I followed her back in and sure enough there he was. It made my day, my week...heck, my month! :) They are so tiny that they're incredibly hard to see and they seem to always be behind a bunch of twigs & branches. This one wasn't too bad but I did have to edit out a couple of twigs so not the best shot.







The Northern Saw-whet Owl (Aegolius acadicus) is a tiny, often, "sweet-looking" North American owl, but its name originates from a harsh, raspy call that sounds like a saw being sharpened on a whetstone. Roughly the size of a robin (about 8 inches tall), these nocturnal,,, big-eyed, brown, and white, owls prefer dense coniferous forests, making them difficult to spot despite being relatively common.

Key Facts about the Saw-whet Owl:

Name Origin: The name refers to a "skiew" alarm call, which sounds like a saw being sharpened or "whet".

Appearance: They have large yellow eyes, a rounded head with no ear tufts, and mottled brown plumage.

Behavior: They are nocturnal, highly secretive, and often hunt using a "sit and wait" tactic to catch small mammals.

Habitats: They are found in boreal and mixed forests across North America.

Size: They are very small, sometimes described as weighing only about the same as a stick of butter.

While often described as "sweet" or cute due to their appearance, they are, in fact,,, highly skilled, aggressive hunters of mice and other small rodents.

