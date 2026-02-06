Previous
Twofer by bluemoon
Twofer

There were actually 6 or 7 Bald Eagles in the field. There was some kind of carcass they were on with the crows. This is also where I spotted the Coyotes last weekend.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

Paula Fontanini

