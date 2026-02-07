Sign up
Photo 1224
Heading Home to Roost
This immature Bald Eagle was headed towards a tree where 4 other Eagles had gathered for the night.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding focus...I see the eagles in the blurred background.
February 8th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh lovely
February 8th, 2026
