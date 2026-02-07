Previous
Heading Home to Roost by bluemoon
Heading Home to Roost

This immature Bald Eagle was headed towards a tree where 4 other Eagles had gathered for the night.
gloria jones ace
Outstanding focus...I see the eagles in the blurred background.
February 8th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh lovely
February 8th, 2026  
