Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1226
In Sync
I was actually trying to get some pictures of the Swans but there were so many Geese flying through I decided to just shoot them!
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
3
3
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
1563
photos
115
followers
53
following
335% complete
View this month »
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
9th February 2026 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
river
,
geese
,
canadian geese
,
canada geese
,
george wyth state park
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a stunning capture - they both look amazing
February 10th, 2026
amyK
ace
Fantastic clarity
February 10th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Perfectly timed! Looks as though they were chatting - as geese are wont to do!
February 10th, 2026
