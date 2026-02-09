Previous
In Sync by bluemoon
In Sync

I was actually trying to get some pictures of the Swans but there were so many Geese flying through I decided to just shoot them!
Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer from Iowa...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a stunning capture - they both look amazing
February 10th, 2026  
amyK ace
Fantastic clarity
February 10th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Perfectly timed! Looks as though they were chatting - as geese are wont to do!
February 10th, 2026  
